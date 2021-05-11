Man arrested after spraying flammable liquid on gardaí at Newbridge Station

A MAN HAS been arrested after spraying flammable liquid on gardaí at a garda station in Co Kildare yesterday evening.

At approximately 9pm, a man entered the public office of Newbridge Garda Station.

He proceeded to spray a liquid, believed to be petrol, from a container on the environs and onto himself and Garda members.

Gardaí restrained the man as he attempted to light the liquid.

No physical injuries were reported.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. It’s understood he is currently at hospital receiving a medical assessment.