Rathfarnham

Man arrested after discarding firearm and running from scene in south Dublin overnight

The incident happened in Rathfarnham at around 12.30am.
A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of a firearm in south Dublin in the early hours of this morning. 

At around 12.30am, gardaí in uniform responded to reports of a disturbance in Stocking Lane, Rathfarnham. 

On arrival, gardaí observed a man carrying a firearm. 

The man was approaching gardaí and then proceeded to discard the firearm over a wall and run from the scene, a statement from gardaí said. 

The man, aged 20, was arrested a short distance away and the firearm was recovered by gardaí. 

He was taken to a garda station in south Dublin where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

