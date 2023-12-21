Man arrested after discarding firearm and running from scene in south Dublin overnight

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of a firearm in south Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

At around 12.30am, gardaí in uniform responded to reports of a disturbance in Stocking Lane, Rathfarnham.

On arrival, gardaí observed a man carrying a firearm.

The man was approaching gardaí and then proceeded to discard the firearm over a wall and run from the scene, a statement from gardaí said.

The man, aged 20, was arrested a short distance away and the firearm was recovered by gardaí.

He was taken to a garda station in south Dublin where he is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.