Man charged in connection with stabbing in Galway yesterday

He is due before Galway District Court this morning.

By Conor McCrave Monday 15 Jun 2020, 8:31 AM
58 minutes ago 4,271 Views No Comments
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A MAN HAS been arrested and is due before court this morning following a stabbing in Galway yesterday afternoon. 

Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident in Ballybane, Co Galway at around 4pm and discovered a man in his 40s with an apparent stab wound. 

Another man was later arrested and taken to Galway garda station following a patrol of the area from a number of garda units. 

He has since been charged in connection with the incident and will appear before Galway District Court this morning.

Comments closed as legal proceedings are underway. 

