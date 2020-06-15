Man charged in connection with stabbing in Galway yesterday

A MAN HAS been arrested and is due before court this morning following a stabbing in Galway yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí were called to the scene of an incident in Ballybane, Co Galway at around 4pm and discovered a man in his 40s with an apparent stab wound.

Another man was later arrested and taken to Galway garda station following a patrol of the area from a number of garda units.

He has since been charged in connection with the incident and will appear before Galway District Court this morning.

Comments closed as legal proceedings are underway.