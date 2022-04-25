#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 25 April 2022
Man arrested after four people found stabbed to death in south London

All four people – three women and a man – were pronounced dead at the scene.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 25 Apr 2022, 8:56 AM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murder after four people were stabbed to death in Southwark, south London, the Met Police said.

Police were called at about 1.40am to reports of a disturbance at a residential address on Delaford Road.

Officers attended and forced entry inside, and found four people suffering from what are believed to be stab injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, all four people – three women and a man – were pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrested man remains in custody in a south London police station. The Met Police said that it is thought all five people were known to each other. 

The next of kin are being contacted, and post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course. Detectives from the ‘Specialist Crime’ unit are investigating.

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

