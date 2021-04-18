#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (20s) arrested as part of investigation into fraud and money laundering

The man was arrested by Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau after a search operation in Clondalkin.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 18 Apr 2021, 5:48 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A MAN HAS been arrested in Dublin this morning as part of an investigation into fraud and money laundering in Ireland.

The man, 20s, was arrested by Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau after a search operation in Clondalkin.

He is currently being held at Ballyfermot Garda station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. He can be detained for up to seven days.

The man was arrested in relation to the ongoing investigation under Operation SKEIN, an operation to combat international BEC/Invoice re-direct fraud that is committed in Ireland and laundering money through the country.

Two additional arrests were made on Friday, but they have since been released without charge. A file is currently being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Tadgh McNally
