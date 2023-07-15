Advertisement

Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
# Newbridge
Man arrested and drugs worth €102,000 seized after Garda car rammed in Co Kildare
A number of designer clothes, designer watches and four sports cars were also seized.
21 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested after a Garda car was rammed in Co Kildare yesterday evening. 

At around 10.30pm, gardaí attempted to stop a vehicle in Newbridge, Co Kildare when the driver of the vehicle struck the patrol car head on.

Both the male driver and front passenger fled the scene on foot while gardaí arrested one male back seat passenger.

No one sustained injuries as a result of the collision.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was arrested and taken to a garda station in Kildare where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí searched the vehicle and a quantity of cocaine, ecstacy and MDMA drugs were located with an estimated street value of €25,590 along with €2,000 in cash.

In a follow up search, in the early hours of this morning, at a residential property in Newbridge, a quantity of cocaine and cannabis drugs with an estimated street value of €77,000 was seized.

A number of designer clothes, designer watches and four sports cars were also seized.

All the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.

Author
Hayley Halpin
