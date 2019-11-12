Man (30s) arrested after three handguns and ammunition found in holdall bag

A MAN HAS been arrested following the discovery of handguns and ammunition in Co Louth.
As part of an intelligence-led operation under Operation Stratus, gardaí conducted a search of a premises in the centre of Drogheda Town at around 3.45pm yesterday.
During the course of the search, gardaí discovered a holdall bag containing three handguns, assorted magazines and various ammunition.
A man in his late 30s was arrested. He is currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Drogheda Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.
