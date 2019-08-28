Man arrested and four pistols seized after gardaí stop car in Monaghan

A MAN IN his 30s was arrested and four pistols seized after gardaí stopped a car in Co Monaghan today.

The car was stopped by gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit in Carrickmacross while they were carrying out speed checks on the N2 near Lisanisk this afternoon.

Gardaí carried out a roadside drugs test on the driver. In a follow-up search of the car, four pistols with ammunition were sized.

The driver of the car was arrested and is currently being detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act.

Investigations are ongoing.