Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 29 July 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Revenue Detector dog Maggie alongside the seized drugs.
# Revenue
Man (20s) arrested after €700,000 worth of herbal cannabis seized at Dublin Airport
Revenue officers made the discovery after searching the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Canada.
4.8k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been arrested after herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €700,000 was seized at Dublin Airport.

The drugs were discovered by officers on Friday as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Maggie.

Officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Montreal, Canada. 

During the search, officers discovered around 35kg of herbal cannabis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and taken to a Dublin Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags