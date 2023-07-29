Man (20s) arrested after €700,000 worth of herbal cannabis seized at Dublin Airport

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS been arrested after herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €700,000 was seized at Dublin Airport.
The drugs were discovered by officers on Friday as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Maggie.
Officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Montreal, Canada.
During the search, officers discovered around 35kg of herbal cannabis.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and taken to a Dublin Garda Station, where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
