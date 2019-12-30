Man arrested after gardaí seized €140k worth of heroin during stop and search operation

A MAN HAS been arrested after €140,000 worth of heroin (pending analysis) was seized in Dublin this afternoon.
Plain clothes gardaí on patrol in the Dublin 7 area this afternoon observed four people acting suspiciously in a vehicle.
The vehicle was stopped in the Arbour Hill area at around 3.10pm.
The four people subsequently fled the scene.
A bag containing a large quantity of heroin was seized.
A man in his 20s has since been arrested and is currently detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
