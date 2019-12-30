This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 30 December, 2019
Man arrested after gardaí seized €140k worth of heroin during stop and search operation

The seizure was made in the Arbour Hill area of Dublin this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 30 Dec 2019, 8:27 PM
Gardaí seized €140,000 worth of heroin this afternoon
Image: An Garda Síochána via Facebook
Image: An Garda Síochána via Facebook

A MAN HAS been arrested after €140,000 worth of heroin (pending analysis) was seized in Dublin this afternoon. 

Plain clothes gardaí on patrol in the Dublin 7 area this afternoon observed four people acting suspiciously in a vehicle. 

The vehicle was stopped in the Arbour Hill area at around 3.10pm. 

The four people subsequently fled the scene. 

A bag containing a large quantity of heroin was seized. 

A man in his 20s has since been arrested and is currently detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act 1996. 

Investigations are ongoing.

