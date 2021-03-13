Man (30s) arrested over fatal hit-and-run incident in Co Mayo

A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to a fatal hit-and-run incident in Castlebar, Co Mayo on Wednesday.
The incident happened at around 11.50pm in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar.
The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene before being brought to Mayo University Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.
A man, aged in his late 30s, has now been arrested in relation to the collision.
He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Castlebar Garda Station.
