Man (30s) arrested over fatal hit-and-run incident in Co Mayo released without charge

A MAN ARRESTED in relation to a fatal hit-and-run incident in Castlebar, Co Mayo on Wednesday has been released without charge.

The incident happened at around 11.50pm in the Humbert Way area of Castlebar.

The collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene before being brought to Mayo University Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

A man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested in relation to the collision and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Castlebar Garda Station.

He has since been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.