Sunday 25 September 2022
Driver (20s) arrested after hitting pedestrian and damaging vehicles in Fermoy

Video footage shows the man reversing down a street and crashing into another vehicle.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 25 Sep 2022, 8:23 AM
The incident took place on Fermoy's McCurtain Street yesterday afternoon.
A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested after hitting a pedestrian and damaging a number of vehicles while driving in Fermoy, Co Cork.

The incident took place on McCurtain Street in the town at approximately 3:30pm yesterday afternoon.

Video footage of the incident has been shared on social media.

It shows the man driving erratically, including hitting several parked cars and reversing down the street and crashing into another vehicle.

A garda spokesperson said the pedestrian received non-life threatening injuries.

“A male (early 20s) was arrested at the scene and taken to Fermoy Garda station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He remains in Garda custody at this time and investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.

