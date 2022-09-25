Driver (20s) arrested after hitting pedestrian and damaging vehicles in Fermoy

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested after hitting a pedestrian and damaging a number of vehicles while driving in Fermoy, Co Cork.
The incident took place on McCurtain Street in the town at approximately 3:30pm yesterday afternoon.
Video footage of the incident has been shared on social media.
It shows the man driving erratically, including hitting several parked cars and reversing down the street and crashing into another vehicle.
A garda spokesperson said the pedestrian received non-life threatening injuries.
“A male (early 20s) was arrested at the scene and taken to Fermoy Garda station, where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He remains in Garda custody at this time and investigations are ongoing,” the spokesperson said.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS