Man arrested after house fire at Navan estate

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A house fire in Navan, Co Meath have arrested a man aged in his 30s.

Local fire crews and units from the nearby town of Trim were called out to the blaze at the Beechmount Estate yesterday morning, with the Meath Fire Service calling it a “large domestic house fire”.

Residents were evacuated from two adjoining houses, and no-one was injured. The fire service said the quick response from the firefighters had prevented the fire from spreading.

No-one was in the house where the fire broke out, gardaí said.

In a statement this morning gardaí said: “The fire was brought under control by fire services and the scene was preserved for examination by Garda scenes of crime officers.

“A man in his 30s has since been arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Navan Garda Station.”

Investigations are ongoing. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact: