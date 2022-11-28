Man (30s) arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with a human trafficking investigation.

Gardaí carried out a search and arrest operation in Co Galway today as part of continuing investigations into human trafficking and related criminal activity.

During the course of the operation, a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested.

He is currently detained at Mullingar Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996.

A garda spokesperson said that the investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.