Dublin: 14°C Monday 26 April 2021
Man arrested in Adrian Donohoe murder investigation released without charge

The man in his 30s was released without charge on Sunday evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

By Press Association Monday 26 Apr 2021, 12:59 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A MAN ARRESTED last week in relation to the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe has been released without charge.

The man was arrested on Monday 19 April in relation to the murder of the serving garda eight years ago.

The man in his 30s was released without charge on Sunday evening and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The arrest comes six months after a Co Armagh man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Donohoe.

Aaron Brady (29) was found guilty in August last year of murdering Donohoe during the robbery of Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Co Louth.

Brady, of New Road, Crossmaglen, was sentenced to life imprisonment for a period of not less than 40 years last October.

He was also sentenced at Dublin’s Criminal Courts of Justice to 14 years for robbery, to run concurrently.

Brady was also found guilty of the robbery of about €7,000 in cash and cheques outside the credit union.

Donohoe (41) had been on duty in Bellurgan when he was killed with a shotgun blast.

He died instantly at the scene after he confronted raiders.

