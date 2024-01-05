Man arrested in Meath after hitting garda with vehicle and driving off

A MAN HAS been arrested after hitting a garda with his vehicle and driving off.

The incident occurred Gardaí on Spencer Dock, Dublin 1, this afternoon.

During the course of the incident, a male garda was struck by the vehicle and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The driver failed to remain at the scene and was later located in Ashbourne, Co. Meath where the vehicle was brought to a stop and he was arrested.

The arrested male is currently detained a at a Garda Station in Dublin City.