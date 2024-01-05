Advertisement
File photo Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Man arrested in Meath after hitting garda with vehicle and driving off

The incident occurred in Dublin but the driver was later located in Ashbourne, Co. Meath.
57 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested after hitting a garda with his vehicle and driving off.

The incident occurred Gardaí on Spencer Dock, Dublin 1, this afternoon.

During the course of the incident, a male garda was struck by the vehicle and his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The driver failed to remain at the scene and was later located in Ashbourne, Co. Meath where the vehicle was brought to a stop and he was arrested.

The arrested male is currently detained a at a Garda Station in Dublin City.

