Man arrested after being found intoxicated and in possession of toy gun in Dublin city

A MAN HAS been arrested after being found intoxicated and in possession of a toy gun in Dublin city centre yesterday.

Gardaí attended the scene of the public order incident on O’Connell Street yesterday afternoon. The incident resulted in traffic disruption in the area for a period of time.

Claims and videos circulated widely on social media which suggested that a person had been arrested after wielding a handgun.

Advertisement

Gardaí confirmed a man was arrested at the scene and detained at a garda station in the north city centre.

Gardaí said in a statement: “An intoxicated male in possession of what appeared to be a suspected firearm was arrested at the scene and he is currently detained at a Garda station in the North city centre.”

It’s understood the suspected firearm was a toy gun.

Gardaí said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.