Gardaí arrest man, 40s, in investigation into assault on woman near Dublin Airport

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man as part of an investigation into an alleged assault on a woman near Dublin Airport last month.

The woman was discovered with serious injuries along the R108 in Huntstown on 20 October.

She was taken to Beaumont Hospital to receive treatment for her injuries.

Gardaí investigating the incident have arrested a man in his 40s today.

The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and later released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The garda investigation is still ongoing.