Gun seized as gardaí arrest man in his 20s in Kildare

GARDAÍ IN KILDARE have arrested a man in his 20s who was found to be in possession of a firearm.

Officers were on patrol in Brownstown, Co Kildare, yesterday as part of Operation Thor when they observed the man with a concealed item. After carrying out a search they discovered that the item was a gun.

The man was arrested and is currently detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984. The gardaí said in a statement that investigations are continuing.

Operation Thor actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity.