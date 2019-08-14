This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gun seized as gardaí arrest man in his 20s in Kildare

The man is currently detained at Kildare Garda Station.

By Ceimin Burke Wednesday 14 Aug 2019, 10:49 AM
The gun that was seized.
Image: Gardaí
Image: Gardaí

GARDAÍ IN KILDARE have arrested a man in his 20s who was found to be in possession of a firearm.

Officers were on patrol in Brownstown, Co Kildare, yesterday as part of Operation Thor when they observed the man with a concealed item. After carrying out a search they discovered that the item was a gun.

The man was arrested and is currently detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984. The gardaí said in a statement that investigations are continuing.

Operation Thor actively targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through co-ordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity.

