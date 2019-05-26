This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (32) arrested under Terrorism Act on suspicion of selling illegal lotto tickets for Portlaoise prisoners

The suspect was arrested in Co Tyrone yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 26 May 2019, 4:07 PM
Portlaoise Prison
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Portlaoise Prison
Portlaoise Prison
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A 32 YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Northern Ireland after he was suspected of selling tickets for a fund purporting to benefit inmates detained in Portlaoise Prison.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) arrested the man on suspicion of membership of a terrorist organisation in Strabane, Co Tyrone yesterday.

The suspect was detained under the Terrorism Act by investigators probing dissident republican activity linked to the so-called Irish Republican Movement and New IRA.

He was initially released without charge, before being re-arrested.

“The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of benefits fraud and being involved in an illegal lottery described as ‘E2 Republican Prisoners Portlaoise’,” Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said in a statement.

Police also advised members of the public not to buy any lottery tickets like those described, as they are illegal and suspected of funding orgainsed criminal activities and terrorism.

The suspect continues to be questioned at Musgrave Police Station today.

Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in the case.

Stephen McDermott
