Wednesday 15 July, 2020
Man in his 20s arrested in connection with killing of Lyra McKee

McKee was killed when she was shot while attending a riot in Derry.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 15 Jul 2020, 9:29 AM
POLICE IN DERRY have arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the killing of journalist Lyra McKee in April 2019.

McKee was killed when she was shot while attending a riot in the Creggan area of Derry on the night of 18 April last year.

This morning, PSNI officers arrested the man under Section 27 of the Terrorism Act. The man was taken to Musgrave Police Station in Belfast, where he is currently being held.

A house in Derry was also searched in connection with the investigation.

Another man has already been charged with the murder and a second man has been charged with offences relating to the rioting that preceded it.

Last month, the PSNI recovered a gun during searches in Derry and officers have now confirmed following examinations of the weapon that it was the one which killed the 29-year-old. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

 

