Man (70s) arrested as man (60s) dies following alleged assault at house in Co Galway

A MAN HAS been arrested after a man died following an alleged assault at a house in Co Galway this morning.

Shortly after 9am, gardaí were called to a house in Ballinahown, Connemara where ambulance service personnel were treating a man in his 60s following an alleged assault.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he later passed away.

A man in his 70s was arrested following the incident. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Galway Garda Station.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The local coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist have been requested.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged and the results will determine the course of the investigation.

Investigating gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.