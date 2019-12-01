This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 1 December, 2019
Man (70s) arrested as man (60s) dies following alleged assault at house in Co Galway

Investigating gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 3:58 PM
8 minutes ago 977 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4913957
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been arrested after a man died following an alleged assault at a house in Co Galway this morning. 

Shortly after 9am, gardaí were called to a house in Ballinahown, Connemara where ambulance service personnel were treating a man in his 60s following an alleged assault. 

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he later passed away. 

A man in his 70s was arrested following the incident. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Galway Garda Station. 

The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. 

The local coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist have been requested. 

A post-mortem examination will be arranged and the results will determine the course of the investigation. 

Investigating gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

