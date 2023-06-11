Man, 60s, arrested in Mayo in investment fraud investigation

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of a fraud investigation by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

Gardaí arrested the man, who is in his 60s, this morning in a probe into an offence of deception in Charlestown, Co Mayo.

The investigation is concerned with suspected investment fraud, with more than 65 complaints made to gardaí from people who were deceived and collectively lost approximately €1.2 million between 2016 and 2022.

The arrested man was detained at a Garda station in Co Mayo under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.