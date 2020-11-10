#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (50s) arrested on suspicion of money laundering and €8.5k seized in Dublin

He is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 12:51 PM
15 minutes ago 1,304 Views No Comments
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and cash has been seized during a search operation in Tallaght, Dublin today.

The operation was led by gardaí from the M District drugs unit, assisted by local detectives, community policing and regular units supported by the Garda Armed Support Unit. 

During the course of the operation, a house was searched in the Castletymon area where gardaí seized €8,500 in cash, along with three mobile phones and a number of items of high value clothing. 

Following the search, a man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of money laundering. 

He is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

The operation was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into suspected money laundering and follows the seizure of €49,000 cash in the Tallaght area on 31 August last. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

