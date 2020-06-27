Teenager arrested after 31-year-old man killed at house in Ballymena overnight

POLICE IN Northern Ireland have launched a murder investigation after a 31-year-old man was killed at a house in Ballymena overnight.

The man, named this evening as Jason Lee Martin, was discovered at a house in Orkney Drive in Ballymena in the early hours of this morning.

An 18-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.

PSNI Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “Jason died after he was stabbed whilst in a house in the early hours of this morning.

“An 18 year old male was arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at this stage.

“I am appealing for anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation to please get in touch by calling 101. Or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”