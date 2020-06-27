This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 27 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenager arrested after 31-year-old man killed at house in Ballymena overnight

The man, named this evening as Jason Lee Martin, was discovered at a house in Orkney Drive.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 27 Jun 2020, 6:43 PM
52 minutes ago 5,793 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5135066

POLICE IN Northern Ireland have launched a murder investigation after a 31-year-old man was killed at a house in Ballymena overnight. 

The man, named this evening as Jason Lee Martin, was discovered at a house in Orkney Drive in Ballymena in the early hours of this morning. 

An 18-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody. 

PSNI Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “Jason died after he was stabbed whilst in a house in the early hours of this morning.

“An 18 year old male was arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at this stage.

“I am appealing for anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation to please get in touch by calling 101. Or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie