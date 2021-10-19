#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 19 October 2021
Advertisement

Man arrested in murder probe after another man dies following assault in Portadown

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 11:51 AM
1 hour ago 2,166 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5578401
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MURDER PROBE has been launched in Northern Ireland after a man died in hospital following an assault in Portadown, Co Armagh on Sunday. 

PSNI officers believe that 23-year-old man was assaulted outside a licenced premises at the junction of West Street and Mandeville in Portadown town centre at around 1.40am. 

A short time after the assault happened, it was reported that the man had fallen in the street. 

He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he died yesterday evening. 

A 22-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody. 

“From viewing CCTV footage of the scene recorded at the time of the incident, I know there were a large number of pedestrians and motorists in the area,” Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I am appealing to those pedestrians and motorists who were in the area at the time to contact major investigation team detectives in Gough on 101, quoting reference number 569 17/10/21,” he said. 

People can also submit a report on the PSNI website or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie