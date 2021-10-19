Man arrested in murder probe after another man dies following assault in Portadown

A MURDER PROBE has been launched in Northern Ireland after a man died in hospital following an assault in Portadown, Co Armagh on Sunday.

PSNI officers believe that 23-year-old man was assaulted outside a licenced premises at the junction of West Street and Mandeville in Portadown town centre at around 1.40am.

A short time after the assault happened, it was reported that the man had fallen in the street.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he died yesterday evening.

A 22-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

“From viewing CCTV footage of the scene recorded at the time of the incident, I know there were a large number of pedestrians and motorists in the area,” Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said.

“I am appealing to those pedestrians and motorists who were in the area at the time to contact major investigation team detectives in Gough on 101, quoting reference number 569 17/10/21,” he said.

People can also submit a report on the PSNI website or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.