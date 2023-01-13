Advertisement

Friday 13 January 2023
PSNI Natalie McNally
# Natalie McNally
Man (46) arrested in Belfast over murder of Natalie McNally
McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in Co Armagh on 18 December.
20 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested by police investigating the murder of 32-year-old Natalie McNally in Northren Ireland last month. 

McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed in her home in the Silverwood Green area of Lurgan, Co Armagh on 18 December.

Detectives investigating her murder have today arrested a 46-year-old man in the south Belfast area.

He has been taken to Musgrave Police Station where he is currently being questioned by detectives.

Police had already made two arrests but neither person was charged. 

A 32-year-old man arrested on 19 December was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect.

A second man detained on 21 December, also aged 32, has been released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.

On 7 January, the PSNI seized a car from an address in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area, while also carrying out multiple house-to-house inquiries in Lisburn.

