Saturday 23 May, 2020
Man arrested in Newry after failing to stop at PSNI checkpoint set up following report from gardaí

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 23 May 2020, 10:32 AM
1 hour ago
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN HAS been arrested for trying to evade police in Northern Ireland following reports from gardaí of an incident in the Republic. 

At around 6.20pm, gardaí received a report of a vehicle being driven by a male in the Dundalk area, believed to be under the influence of an intoxicant and in possession of a weapon. 

Gardaí in Dundalk carried out a number of patrols in the area and alerted the PSNI. 

At around 7.50pm yesterday evening, the PSNI received a report from An Garda Síochána that a red Volkswagen Golf was heading towards the Fathom Line area of Newry. 

It was believed the driver was involved in an incident across the border and may have been in possession of a suspected firearm. 

PSNI officers set up a vehicle checkpoint in the area, however, the vehicle failed to stop and made off at high speed. 

Police then located the vehicle on the Ferryhill Road, when the driver attempted to make off from the scene and struck both a wall of a property and two police cars. 

There were no reports of any serious injuries during the incident and no firearm was located. 

The 40-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol on breath, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and using a motor vehicle without insurance. 

He is currently in police custody at this time. 

“We are fortunate that there were no serious injuries which may have occurred yesterday evening. I would like to thank An Garda Síochána for their co-operation in helping to detain this individual, who showed a complete disregard for the safety of the local community by his actions,” PSNI Inspector Stewart said. 

Anyone who witnessed the vehicle driving erratically during this timeframe is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1890 22/05/20. 

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 55 111. 

An Garda Síochána has been contacted for comment in relation to the incident. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

