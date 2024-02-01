Police in North arrest man wanted in Republic to stand trial over fatal collision in Co Louth

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested a man, wanted in the Republic, to stand trial for an offence of dangerous driving causing death that occurred in Co Louth in July 2022.

The 22-year-old man was detained by virtue of an international warrant by PSNI officers in Derry yesterday evening.

He will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast later today.

Separately, the PSNI arrested a 47-year-old man, wanted in Romania, to serve a five-year prison sentence for a number of road traffic offences committed there.

Advertisement

He was detained by virtue of an international warrant by officers at Belfast International Airport yesterday evening.

He will also be brought before an extradition court in Belfast today.

“Last night’s arrests are further examples of how we effectively identify and arrest those sought for extradition,” Sergeant Davey from the PSNI’s international policing unit said.

“The Police Service will continue to work with our partners and bring offenders before the courts,” Sergeant Davey said.

“Our message is clear that there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction.”