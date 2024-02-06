Police in North arrest man wanted in Republic on suspicion of attempted child sexual exploitation

A MAN WHO is wanted in the Republic of Ireland on suspicion of attempting to meet a child for sexual exploitation has been arrested in Northern Ireland.

The 56-year-old man was arrested on an Irish extradition warrant by the PSNI’s international policing unit in Belfast city centre yesterday.

He appeared before Belfast Extradition Court later yesterday and was remanded in custody.

He is wanted in the Republic on suspicion of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to meet a child for sexual exploitation.

“This is another example showing our continued determination and commitment to work with international law enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice,” PSNI Detective Inspector Lennon said.

“Our message is clear, Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions,” Lennon said.

“We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”