Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Man arrested on suspicion of murder of teenager in 1999

Jonathan Cairns was found dead in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest 20 years ago.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 2:30 PM
14 minutes ago 1,387 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A 49-YEAR-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 18-year-old Jonathan Cairns whose body was found in a shallow grave in 1999 in Northern Ireland. 

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detectives arrested the man on suspicion of murder, withholding information and perverting the course of justice earlier today.

He was arrested in the Coleraine area in Co Derry and has been taken to Coleraine police station for questioning. 

Cairns was attacked as he made his way home from a night out in the early hours of 25 April 1999.

His body was found in a shallow grave in Loughermore Forest, a few kilometres from his home. 

Comments are closed as an arrest has been made. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

