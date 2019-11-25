This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 25 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with Essex lorry incident

The man, from Purfleet, Essex, was arrested this morning at a property in Dalston, east London.

By Press Association Monday 25 Nov 2019, 10:48 PM
13 minutes ago 853 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4906147
Candles laid out for the mass prayer and vigil for the 39 victims.
Image: Yui Mok
Candles laid out for the mass prayer and vigil for the 39 victims.
Candles laid out for the mass prayer and vigil for the 39 victims.
Image: Yui Mok

A 36-YEAR-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people in a lorry trailer found in Grays, Essex.

The man, from Purfleet, Essex, was arrested this morning at a property in Dalston, east London, Essex Police said.

He was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration. The man remains in custody for questioning.

Ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, were among the 39 people whose bodies were discovered in the trailer in the early hours of October 23.

Emergency services were called to an industrial estate in Grays shortly after the lorry arrived on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie