This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Emiliano Sala's death

Sala died when a plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson came down in the English Channel on 21 January.

By AFP Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 7:27 PM
55 minutes ago 10,579 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4689724
Emiliano Sala's (file photo).
Emiliano Sala's (file photo).
Emiliano Sala's (file photo).

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala, British police have confirmed. 

Sala (28) died when a plane carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson came down in the English Channel on 21 January, just days after he had joined Cardiff City from Nantes.

“As a result of our enquiries we have today, Wednesday 19 June 2019, arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act,” Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police said in a statement.

“He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation.”

After a crowd-funded specialised search, Sala’s body was recovered from the wreckage in February but Ibbotson’s body has not been found.

 © – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie