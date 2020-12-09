Man (40s) arrested on foot of US arrest warrant over online offences involving children

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested in relation to online offences involving children.

The arrest was made on foot of a conviction warrant issued by the United States, who issued a warrant following his conviction for the offences.

He appeared before the High Court yesterday and was remanded in custody to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice again on on 20 January next.

Detective Superintendent Michael J Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit described the arrest as “significant”.

He added that it represented the ongoing commitment of gardaí to ensuring those wanted on foot of international arrest warrants are brought to justice.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.