#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 9 December 2020
Advertisement

Man (40s) arrested on foot of US arrest warrant over online offences involving children

The man appeared before the High Court yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 1:17 PM
50 minutes ago 2,877 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5293676
Image: Brian Lawless/PA
Image: Brian Lawless/PA

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested in relation to online offences involving children.

The arrest was made on foot of a conviction warrant issued by the United States, who issued a warrant following his conviction for the offences.

He appeared before the High Court yesterday and was remanded in custody to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice again on on 20 January next.

Detective Superintendent Michael J Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit described the arrest as “significant”.

He added that it represented the ongoing commitment of gardaí to ensuring those wanted on foot of international arrest warrants are brought to justice.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie