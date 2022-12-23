Man arrested over criminal damage in Rathkeale

A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to criminal damage in Rathkeale.

Gardaí in Limerick carried out a number of searches yesterday connected to ongoing investigations into recent incidents in the town.

During the course of the searches, a man in his 20s was arrested in relation to criminal damage and was detained at Rathkeale Garda Station under the provisions of section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court on Mulgrave Street this morning.

Minister for Justice Simon Harris visited Rathkeale on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with locals who have called for more gardaí after a number of vehicles were written off in a ramming incident on Monday.