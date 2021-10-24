#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 24 October 2021
Advertisement

Man arrested over Manchester Arena terror attack bailed

He was arrested at Manchester Airport shortly after arriving back in the UK.

By Press Association Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 11:50 AM
1 hour ago 3,809 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5583083
Police activity at a cordon in the Moss Side area of Manchester after the bombing
Image: Jonathan Brady via PA Images
Police activity at a cordon in the Moss Side area of Manchester after the bombing
Police activity at a cordon in the Moss Side area of Manchester after the bombing
Image: Jonathan Brady via PA Images

A MAN WHO was arrested on suspicion of a terrorism offence in connection with the Manchester Arena attack has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Greater Manchester Police said the 24-year-old man was bailed yesterday.

The man, who is from the Fallowfield area of Manchester, had been arrested on suspicion of engaging in the preparation of acts of terrorism/assisting others in acts of preparation under section 5 of the Terrorism Act (2006).

He was arrested at Manchester Airport shortly after arriving back in the UK.

A total of 22 people, including children, died in the terror attack at the Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017.

At around 10.30pm on the day of the incident, British-born Salman Abedi, 22, walked into the foyer of the arena, as crowds streamed out of an Ariana Grande concert, and detonated a device packed with shrapnel.

His brother Hashem was handed a record 55-year sentence in August last year for his part in the atrocity.

The public inquiry into the deaths of the victims is continuing, and it emerged earlier this week that the elder brother of Salman and Hashem was allowed to leave the country a day after he was stopped at an airport by police.

Officers using counter-terrorism powers interviewed Ismail Abedi, 28, which caused him to miss his intended flight from Manchester on 28 August, but he successfully boarded a plane at the same airport on 29 August and has not returned to the UK since.

He had been called to give “highly important” evidence at the public inquiry into the atrocity.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

On Monday, Ahmed Taghdi, 29, a childhood friend of Salman Abedi, was arrested as he attempted to leave the country following the granting of a High Court order last week which ordered him to attend.

He gave evidence on Thursday before he was later released from custody.

He denied trying to flee the UK to avoid questions about his close relationship with the bomber and what he knew of the plot to attack the Manchester Arena.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie