Man arrested over collision which left pedestrian in 'critical condition' in Limerick

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with a collision which left a pedestrian in critical condition in Co Limerick on Monday.

The incident happened at approximately 11.20pm on the Ballinacurra Road.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, was on the pedestrian crossing when the collision occurred.

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

As the car involved in the collision had come to the attention of gardaí, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Office (GSOC) was notified.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested this morning and is currently detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Childers Road/Ballinacurra Road area or in the vicinity of the Ballykeeffe roundabout area near the Crescent Shopping Centre between 11.15pm and 11.30pm on Monday night to contact them.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who may have camera footage to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340.