Dublin: 12°C Thursday 29 October 2020
Man arrested following armed robbery of pharmacy in north Dublin

During the course of the aggravated robbery, the man took a sum of cash and a quantity of medication.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 29 Oct 2020, 8:12 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in relation to the robbery of a pharmacy in Dublin yesterday. 

At around 5.20pm, a man entered the premises in Finglas, Dublin 11 armed with a knife and proceeded to threaten staff. 

During the course of the aggravated robbery, the man took a sum of cash and a quantity of medication. He then fled the scene on foot. 

Gardaí located the offending man during a follow-up search of the area. 

He was arrested and the stolen property was recovered. 

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Blanchardstown Garda Station. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

