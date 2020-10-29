Man arrested following armed robbery of pharmacy in north Dublin

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested in relation to the robbery of a pharmacy in Dublin yesterday.

At around 5.20pm, a man entered the premises in Finglas, Dublin 11 armed with a knife and proceeded to threaten staff.

During the course of the aggravated robbery, the man took a sum of cash and a quantity of medication. He then fled the scene on foot.

Gardaí located the offending man during a follow-up search of the area.

He was arrested and the stolen property was recovered.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.