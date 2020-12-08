#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 8 December 2020
Man arrested after phishing email used to make fraudulent PUP claims

Personal data was collected through a phishing email and used to make applications for the pandemic unemployment payment.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 3:43 PM
Image: Shutterstock/GaudiLab
Image: Shutterstock/GaudiLab

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of an investigation into fraudulent claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested after a phishing email collected data that was then used to make applications for the payment.

Gardaí issued a warning in June against a phishing email that claimed to be from the Courts Service which told individuals that they had been selected for jury service.

Personal data that was sent in responses to the email from over 70 people was then used to make fraudulent applications for PUP.

Over €165,000 was paid out in PUP from those applications.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, local gardaí in Cork, and gardaí seconded to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection arrested a man today in connection with the claims.

He is currently detained at Midleton Garda Station under the Provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and can be held for up to 24 hours.

Investigations are ongoing.

Lauren Boland
