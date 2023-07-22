Advertisement

Saturday 22 July 2023
File photo.
# Tipperary
Gardaí arrest man (20s) in possession of 'imitation firearm' on a train
Gardaí were alerted to the incident near Templemore train station in Co Tipperary yesterday evening.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been arrested after he was found to be in possession of what appeared to be an imitation firearm on a train travelling from Cork to Dublin yesterday evening.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident after a man was observed with a firearm on the train near Templemore train station in Co Tipperary at around 6.50pm.

Local uniform and plainclothes gardaí attended the scene and were assisted by Regional Armed Support Unit.

The man was searched and found to be in possession of what gardaí said “is believed to be an imitation firearm”. It will now be subject to a technical examination.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a Garda Station in Tipperary under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act 1939.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
