Thursday 28 November, 2019
Man charged after colliding with unmarked Garda car during pursuit in Co Meath

The pursuit began when a man failed to stop for gardaí patrolling as part of Operation Thor.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 28 Nov 2019, 7:35 PM
6 minutes ago 390 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4910689

A MAN HAS been charged following a managed pursuit in Co Meath yesterday afternoon. 

The pursuit occurred at around 2pm when a vehicle failed to stop for gardaí patrolling as part of Operation Thor in Navan. 

It ended when the offending vehicle stopped in a housing estate in the area. 

During the pursuit, the offending vehicle collided with an unmarked Garda car a number of times. 

No one was injured during the pursuit. 

The driver, a man in his early 20s, was arrested a short distance away. He was detained at Navan Garda Station. 

He has since been charged in relation to the incident and has been bailed to appear before Trim District Court next month. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

