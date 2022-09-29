Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 10°C Thursday 29 September 2022
Man (30s) arrested after van rams three Garda cars in Cork

The incident occurred at around 9.45pm last night.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 29 Sep 2022, 9:51 AM
28 minutes ago 2,405 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

A MAN HAS been arrested after he allegedly rammed three Garda vehicles with a van in Co Cork last night.

The incident took at around 9.45pm last night in the Mahon area of Co Cork, when Gardaí signalled for a van to stop.

However, the driver failed to do so and rammed the Garda car.

“A short time later, the van stopped but when Gardaí attempted to engage with the driver, the Garda vehicle was rammed again,” said a Garda spokesperson.

Two additional Garda vehicles arrived at the scene and attempted to block the van but both vehicles were rammed. A number of additional Garda units responded and a managed containment operation ensued.”

The van was stopped after a stringer device was deployed at Carrs Hill, with the man, aged in his 30s, being arrested at the scene.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bridewell Garda Station.

Multiple people, including several children, who were in the van during the incident were taken to Cork University Hospital for assessment. However, no serious injuries have been reported.

Following the incident, two Gardaí attended Cork University Hospital for medical treatment. Extensive damage was also caused to two official Garda vehicles while three other vehicles received minor damage.

In a statement, a Garda spokesperson said:

“All members involved are receiving support from their colleagues and local Garda Management and the wider organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24hour counselling service have been provided if required.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this incident or video footage is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

