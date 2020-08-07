This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 7 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (54) arrested over security alerts as police ask East Belfast GAA players to check cars

The arrest was made following a search of a residential property in the Braniel area of east Belfast last night.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 7 Aug 2020, 7:33 AM
21 minutes ago 1,490 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5170038
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A 54-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested as part of an investigation into three security alerts in Belfast. 

Following a search of a residential property in the Braniel area of east Belfast last night, PSNI officers arrested the man on suspicion of a number of offences, including possessing and making explosives in suspicious circumstances and intimidation. 

The arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of incidents, including a security alert at the Henry Jones playing fields on Wednesday evening and two further security alerts in west and east Belfast yesterday. 

The security alerts at Mayfield Square in west Belfast and Dundela Road in east Belfast have now ended, according to the PSNI. 

Three cars, two in east Belfast and one in west Belfast, together with three items that had been placed on them, have been recovered for further forensic analysis. 

“We believe these incidents, which are being treated as sectarian hate crimes, are linked,” Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said. 

I am urging anyone who was training with East Belfast GAA club, or anyone else who had a parked vehicle at the playing fields or surrounding area to check on and around their vehicle and report anything suspicious immediately to police. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anyone acting suspiciously, or anyone with information which could help our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1693 05/08/20,” Roberts said. 

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency report form here or people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie