Man (54) arrested over security alerts as police ask East Belfast GAA players to check cars

A 54-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested as part of an investigation into three security alerts in Belfast.

Following a search of a residential property in the Braniel area of east Belfast last night, PSNI officers arrested the man on suspicion of a number of offences, including possessing and making explosives in suspicious circumstances and intimidation.

The arrest was made as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of incidents, including a security alert at the Henry Jones playing fields on Wednesday evening and two further security alerts in west and east Belfast yesterday.

The security alerts at Mayfield Square in west Belfast and Dundela Road in east Belfast have now ended, according to the PSNI.

Three cars, two in east Belfast and one in west Belfast, together with three items that had been placed on them, have been recovered for further forensic analysis.

“We believe these incidents, which are being treated as sectarian hate crimes, are linked,” Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said.

I am urging anyone who was training with East Belfast GAA club, or anyone else who had a parked vehicle at the playing fields or surrounding area to check on and around their vehicle and report anything suspicious immediately to police.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anyone acting suspiciously, or anyone with information which could help our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1693 05/08/20,” Roberts said.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency report form here or people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.