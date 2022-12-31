18-year-old man arrested over serious assault which left another man in critical condition

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED an 18-year-old man in connection with a serious assault in Co Cork on Wednesday evening.

The assault is understood to have happened at around 5.45pm at Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline, Cork.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was found on the roadway with injuries. He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Advertisement

A 19-year-old man appeared in court in Co Cork yesterday charged over the serious assault.

An 18-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Togher Garda Station.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline, between 5pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.