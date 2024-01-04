Advertisement
The scene at the construction site following a shooting in Delgany, Co Wicklow Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Delgany

Man arrested over shooting and assault in Co Wicklow last month

The incident happened at 4.30pm 14 December at a construction site at Bellevue Hill.
14 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of an investigation into a shooting and assault in Delgany, Co Wicklow last month. 

The incident happened at 4.30pm 14 December at a construction site at Bellevue Hill.

The incident saw one man being hospitalised for multiple gunshot wounds, and a man in his teens being hospitalised following an assault.

The man, aged in his 40s, died in hospital on 19 December. The teenager has since been released from hospital. 

Earlier this morning, gardaí carried out six searches across Co Wicklow and Dublin as part of their investigations. 

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the eastern region. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
