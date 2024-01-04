Man arrested over shooting and assault in Co Wicklow last month

A MAN HAS been arrested as part of an investigation into a shooting and assault in Delgany, Co Wicklow last month.

The incident happened at 4.30pm 14 December at a construction site at Bellevue Hill.

The incident saw one man being hospitalised for multiple gunshot wounds, and a man in his teens being hospitalised following an assault.

The man, aged in his 40s, died in hospital on 19 December. The teenager has since been released from hospital.

Earlier this morning, gardaí carried out six searches across Co Wicklow and Dublin as part of their investigations.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the eastern region.