Thursday 31 August 2023
Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie The scene of the shooting on 6 December 2016
Arrest made over shooting in which man was seriously injured in Dublin 15 in December 2016
He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this evening.
5 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to a shooting in which man was seriously injured in December 2016. 

On 5 December 2016, a 38-year-old man was critically injured after being shot at Parlickstown Green in Mulhuddart. 

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Sunday, 27 August by gardaí investigating the shooting. He was detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a garda station in Dublin. 

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this evening. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Hayley Halpin
