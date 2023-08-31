Arrest made over shooting in which man was seriously injured in Dublin 15 in December 2016

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to a shooting in which man was seriously injured in December 2016.

On 5 December 2016, a 38-year-old man was critically injured after being shot at Parlickstown Green in Mulhuddart.

Advertisement

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Sunday, 27 August by gardaí investigating the shooting. He was detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a garda station in Dublin.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this evening.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.