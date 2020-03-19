This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 19 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (30s) arrested after cash robbed and staff threatened in shop in Dublin city

The robbery happened on College Green at 7.30pm last night.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 19 Mar 2020, 10:45 AM
23 minutes ago 4,490 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5051086
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IN his 30s is set to appear in court this morning after being charged over the robbery of a shop in Dublin city centre last night.

The incident happened on College Green at around 7.30pm last night, when a man entered the shop and threatened staff, demanding cash from the shop assistant.

The man left the scene on foot with a sum of cash and property from the shop.

Gardaí from nearby Pearse Street attended the scene and carried out a search of the area, before arresting a man in his late 30s a short time later.

The man was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station and charged, and is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Comments have been closed as an individual has been charged.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie