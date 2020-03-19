Man (30s) arrested after cash robbed and staff threatened in shop in Dublin city

A MAN IN his 30s is set to appear in court this morning after being charged over the robbery of a shop in Dublin city centre last night.

The incident happened on College Green at around 7.30pm last night, when a man entered the shop and threatened staff, demanding cash from the shop assistant.

The man left the scene on foot with a sum of cash and property from the shop.

Gardaí from nearby Pearse Street attended the scene and carried out a search of the area, before arresting a man in his late 30s a short time later.

The man was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station and charged, and is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Comments have been closed as an individual has been charged.