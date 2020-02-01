Driver arrested after travelling at 211km/h on M1

A DRIVER HAS been arrested for speeding along the M1.

Gardaí from Ardee, Co Louth detected that the vehicle was travelling at 211km/h; the speed limit along motorways is 120km/h.

The driver was pulled over, arrested, and charged with dangerous driving.

Separately, another driver was detected to be speeding on approaching Adare, Co Limerick yesterday.

Gardaí detected the driver, “using one of the newest speed detection devices”, travelling at 164km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Gardaí said that the driver will be “appearing in court soon” and faces a possible disqualification and conviction.

Drivers caught speeding will get a fixed charge of €80 and 3 penalty points. If the fine isn’t paid within 28 days, it increases to €120. If this amount isn’t paid within another 28 days, the matter is referred to the courts.

If you drive a vehicle “in a public place without due care and attention”, you can get up to 5 penalty points on your licence and a fine of up to €5,000.