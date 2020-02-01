This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 1 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Driver arrested after travelling at 211km/h on M1

The driver was charged with dangerous driving.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 5:04 PM
32 minutes ago 7,388 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4989077
Image: GardaTraffic/Twitter
Image: GardaTraffic/Twitter

A DRIVER HAS been arrested for speeding along the M1.

Gardaí from Ardee, Co Louth detected that the vehicle was travelling at 211km/h; the speed limit along motorways is 120km/h.

The driver was pulled over, arrested, and charged with dangerous driving.

Separately, another driver was detected to be speeding on approaching Adare, Co Limerick yesterday.

Gardaí detected the driver, “using one of the newest speed detection devices”, travelling at 164km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Gardaí said that the driver will be “appearing in court soon” and faces a possible disqualification and conviction.

Drivers caught speeding will get a fixed charge of €80 and 3 penalty points. If the fine isn’t paid within 28 days, it increases to €120. If this amount isn’t paid within another 28 days, the matter is referred to the courts.

If you drive a vehicle “in a public place without due care and attention”, you can get up to 5 penalty points on your licence and a fine of up to €5,000. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie