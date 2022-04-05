Man found with stab wounds in Co Carlow house after gardaí respond to 3am call out

A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident at a house in Co Carlow, while almost €500,000 worth of suspected cocaine was discovered in a follow-up search.

Gardaí attended a house in Tullow shortly after 3am on Monday, where they discovered a man (33) with apparent stab wounds.

The man was taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment and his condition is described as serious but stable.

Gardaí conducting a follow-up operation searched a house in Tullow and arrested a man in his mid 20s in connection with the alleged assault.

A large quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of €490,000 subject to analysis, was also discovered in the house. The drugs will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carlow Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.